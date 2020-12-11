Realme Watch S Pro Coming Soon, Official Teaser Hints; CEO Shows High-End Smartwatch In The Flesh

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is set to launch its Realme Watch S series soon, according to a teaser shared by the company and its India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth. The teaser shared by Realme gives us a glimpse of two smartwatches, possibly the Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro. The teaser, however, only talks about the Pro version of the Realme Watch S as it says "Ready to meet the 'Pro' trendsetters." Further, a separate tweet from Realme CEO Madhav Sheth apparently shows the Realme Watch S Pro in the flesh. "Have a look at the Stylish New Pro in town," Sheth said in the tweet where he shows a round-shaped smartwatch with a purple dial.

The teasers have not revealed any launch date for the Realme Watch S series, but it says that the launch will take place soon. The launch presentation will be streamed live on Realme's Facebook and YouTube page, according to the reaser. Sheth, in his tweet using the Realme Watch S Pro, says that the Realme Watch S Pro will be the company's first premium and high-end smartwatch. Another tweet from Sheth shows a bunch of designs that the company came up for the Realme Watch S Pro. The Realme Watch S Pro was announced by the company at the IFA 2020 back in September and was said to be revealed "later this year" at the time. The company had then confirmed that the Realme Watch S Pro will come with an AMOLED display.

Have a look at the Stylish New Pro in town. realme's First Premium & High-end Smartwatch looks super trendy, doesn't it?Share your thoughts with me using #MeetTheProTrendsetters.#realme pic.twitter.com/i0ARnZ6qkK — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) December 9, 2020

Gear up for some stylish additions to the smart AIoT range. Can you guess what’s coming? Drop your answers in the replies and follow us to stay updated.Stay Tuned to #MeetTheProTrendsetters! pic.twitter.com/R85vdG3tTM — realme Link (@realmeLink) December 10, 2020

There is not much known about the Realme Watch S Pro, but the smartwatch has been spotted in an FCC listing earlier, hinting at the Realme Watch S Pro's 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen and a 420mAh battery. Other features that have been hinted at are sleep tracking, distance tracking, calorie measurement, a dynamic heart rate monitor, and more. The Realme Watch S was launched in Pakistan last month at a price of PKR 14,999 (roughly Rs 7,000) and is expected to launch alonside the Realme Watch S Pro. The Realme Watch S is being sold in Europe as well.

The Realme Watch S features a 1.3-inch circular display with a 360x360 pixels resolution and auto-brightness and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The Watch S has 16 sports modes, a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and an SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring.