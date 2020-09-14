Realme Watch S Pro Reportedly in Works With Circular Dial Design

Realme is said to be working on a new smartwatch for the global market. Called the Realme Watch S Pro, it is expected to arrive with a circular design unlike the square dial on the company’s first offering, the Realme Watch. There is no official word from the company but the upcoming product has been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Certain details of the Watch S Pro have also been revealed. Apart from the fact that it will make its way to the European market, we are pretty sure that it will make its way to India as well. The watch is expected to arrive with a 1.39-inch with 454×454 pixels. There’s no clarification if this will be running on Google’s WearOS or Realme’s proprietary software, which didn’t seem very impressive to us on the original Realme Watch.

The upcoming watch is expected to arrive with a ‘Dynamic’ Heart Rate monitor, sleep tracking, calorie tracking, as well as medication tracking. It is also expected to feature music playback controls, although it doesn’t seem like it will offer on-device playback. Expect smartphone notifications, low-powered Bluetooth and a bunch of other features. The watch is also expected to feature a 420mAh battery. A leaked image also suggests that the watch will include a round charging dock, but sadly it will have standard pogo pins instead of wireless charging.

A separate report suggests that the Realme Watch S Pro is going to arrive with a more expensive price tag compared to the original Realme Watch. The company launched the Realme Watch earlier this at Rs 3,999, which is a pretty decent option under the Rs 5,000 segment.