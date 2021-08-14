Realme Watch S, Redmi Watch GPS & More: Best Smartwatches Under Rs 5000 In August 2021

Smartwatches are one of the most popular wearable device out there. Over the past few years, the smartwatch market has expanded to accommodate much more affordable and easily-accessible products for a category that was more of an expensive affair initially. Currently, there are smartwatches in all budgets, starting with good products that you can get for up to Rs 3,000 and go all the way up to the Apple Watch-like price range of over Rs 40,000. In this listicle, we will look at some of the best smartwatches to buy in India at a price of up to Rs 5,000.

Noise ColorFit Ultra - The Noise ColorFit was launched earlier this month in India at a price of Rs 4,499 and is available for purchase via Amazon India. The smartwatch comes with a 1.75-inch display, an aluminium case, and a single button on the side. The smartwatch comes with a heart rate monitor, an SpO2 monitor, and a menstrual cycle tracker. The smartwatch supports 60 sports modes and is rated to last up to 9 days on one charge.

Realme Watch S - Priced at Rs 4,999, the Realme Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch display, IP68-certified water resistance, an SpO2 sensor, a heart rate monitor, and two buttons on the right side of the dial. The Realme Watch S has 16 sport modes, more than 100 watch faces, and is claimed to provide up to 15 days of battery backup on a single charge.

TicWatch GTH - The TicWatch GTH from Mobvoi will be launched during Amazon’s Prime Day sale later this month at a price of Rs 4,799. The smartwatch comes with a 24-hour skin temperature monitoring feature, an SpO2 sensor, a respiration rate monitor, and more sensors. The smartwatch has a 5ATM water resistance rating, and comes with 14 workout modes. The TicWatch GTH is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life.

Goqii Smart Vital - The Goqii Smart Vital is priced at Rs 4,499 in India. The smartwatch comes with features like an SpO2 sensor, a body temperature monitor, blood pressure tracker, and offers users 3 months of free personal coaching. The smartwatch also has 24×7 heart monitoring and Auto Sleep tracking. It comes with IP68 water and dust resistance and is claimed to offer up to 7 days of battery backup.

Redmi Watch GPS - The Redmi Watch GPS, priced at Rs 3,999 in India comes with a 1.4-inch display. The smartwatch has real-time heart rate and sleep monitoring and comes with over 200 watch faces, 11 sports modes. The smartwatch has 5ATM-rated water resistance and is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life.

Boat Xtend - Priced at Rs 3,499, the Boat Xtrend smartwatch comes with a 1.69-inch display along with 5ATM water resistance rating. The smartwatch comes with features like real-time heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 Blood Oxygen level monitoring, stress monitoring, and more features. The smartwatch has 14 active sport modes and 50 watch faces. It is claimed to last up to 7 days on a single charge.

Fire Boltt Beast - Fire Boltt Beast is a Rs 3,999 smartwatch that comes with a 1.69-inch display and features like an SpO2 sensor, a heart rate monitor, and more. The smartwatch offers up to 8 days of battery life and comes with customised watch faces and multiple sport modes like walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football, and more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here