Realme Watch S Sale in India Goes Live: Price, Specifications and Best Deals

The newly launched Realme Watch S is now available to purchase in India via Flipkart and Realme India website. Priced at Rs 4,999, the smartwatch is available in black colour option (with black silicone strap), though the company had announced more colourful bands that would be available to purchase starting January 5. On the other hand, the Realme Watch S Pro's first sale will take place tomorrow, December 29. Customers will also be able to purchase the device from Flipkart and Realme website.

In terms of sale deals, ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy 10 percent off on orders above Rs 5,000 on Flipkart. Similarly, Flipkart Axis Bank credit cardholders can avail 5 percent cashback at the time of purchase, while Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card users can enjoy Rs 100 off on the first transaction. The e-commerce platform is also providing an EMI option starting at Rs 171 per month. The Realme India website has an exchange offer to further bring down the price of the Realme Watch S.

The Realme Watch S sports a 1.3-inch circular touch display with 360x360 pixels and 600 nits of peak brightness. It features an aluminium body while the display panel is protected by a 2.5D-curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it packs a 390mAh battery that can deliver up to 15 days of battery life per charge, and up to 20 days with power-saving mode. For fitness enthusiasts, the wearable supports 16 sport modes, including cricket, indoor run, outdoor cycling, football, yoga, and more. The Realme Watch S also comes with a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood-oxygen-level monitoring. It can track sleep, stress levels and even fetch smart notifications.

Other features include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, water reminder, find your phone, and over 100 watch faces. Lastly, the Realme Watch S weighs 48 grams.