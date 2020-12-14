Realme Watch S Series, Buds Air Pro Master Edition TWS Earbuds to Launch in India on December 23

Realme has announced that the company would launch new devices including Reamle Watch S series and Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition TWS earbuds in India on December 23. The launch will take place at 12:30 PM IST, and the new devices will also be available to purchase via Flipkart. The Realme India website has revealed key specifications of the Reamle Watch S Pro that include 14-hour battery life, a 1.39-inch round AMOLED screen, and an always-on display. The vanilla Reamle Watch S smartwatch that was launched in select markets last month offers 15 hours of battery, among many other features. All the upcoming products are being promoted by Realme India brand ambassador, actor Shraddha Kapoor.

The pricing details, as well as sale offers, are going to be announced on the day of launch. Realme says that the Realme Watch S Pro features a metallic body, and its AMOLED round display has a screen resolution of 454x454 pixels with up to 450 nits of brightness. There is also GPS, 5ATM water resistance, heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, and a claimed battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge. It appears that customers will have the option to purchase the watch with either a silicone strap (black) or a leather band (brown). For fitness, the Realme Watch S Pro supports 15 sport modes such as swimming, outdoor run, indoor walk, hiking, elliptical, and so on, the Realme website revealed.

Its India site does not highlight the specifications of the vanilla Realme Watch S, though the smartwatch was released in select markets last month with a relatively smaller 1.3-inch round display. Other features expected to come with the Realme Watch S include 16 sport modes, music control support, message notifications and so on. Interestingly, the watch is said to offer 15-hours battery life which is more than claimed battery life on the Realme Watch S Pro.

Coming to the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition TWS earbuds, it appears that the device would be an enhanced version of the Realme Buds Air Pro earbuds that were launched in India in October. Similar to the Realme Buds Air Pro, the upcoming Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition will support active noise cancellation (ANC).