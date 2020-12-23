Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro and Master Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications and More

The Realme Watch S Pro and the Realme Watch S have finally debuted in India. Both the devices come with a round-shape dial and carry heart rate as well as a blood oxygen sensor. The company has also launched a Realme Watch S Master Edition in collaboration with South Korean pop cultural artist Grafflex. The newly launched devices are being promoted by Realme India brand ambassador, actor Shraddha Kapoor.

The Realme Watch S Pro price in India is set at Rs 9,999, and its sale will start on December 29. On the other hand, the Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Master Edition carry a price tag of Rs 4,999 and 5,999, respectively. The vanilla model will be up for grabs starting December 28, while the company is yet to share availability details of the Master Edition of the smartwatch. Customers can select a range of silicone straps that would be available starting January 5 in orange, blue, and olive colour options. Realme has also announced vegan leather straps in red, black, blue, and green finish; however, their availability details remain unclear. All the products will be available via the Realme India site and Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, the Realme Watch S Pro features a stainless steel body, and its 1.39-inch AMOLED round display has a screen resolution of 454x454 pixels with up to 450 nits of brightness. It packs an always-on display that adjusts automatically during battery saving mode. Othe features of the smartwatch include over 100 watch faces, GPS, 5ATM water resistance, and heart rate as well as blood oxygen sensor. It supports 15 sport modes such as outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, indoor walk, outdoor cycling, spinning, hiking, swimming, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training, and a free workout. User can also receive notifications from the connected apps directly on the smartwatch, and they can further control music. Users can monitor health details with the Realme Smart Link app available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The company claims that its 420mAh battery can last up to 14 days on a single charge. The device takes nearly two hours to fully charger, as per Realme.

Whereas, the vanilla Realme Watch S features an aluminium body and a relatively smaller 1.3-inch display with 360x360 pixels and up to 600 nits of brightness. Its features are more or less similar to the Pro variant that include blood oxygen and heart rate sensor, though it supports 16 sport modes. Notably, its 390mAh battery is touted to last up to 15 days per charge and up to 20 days with power-saving mode. Users can manage the smartwatch with the Realme Link app and receive app notifications as well. The Master Edition of the Realme Watch S comes with same features as the vanilla model, only difference being in the aesthetics. The device comes with custom watch face and white and black straps.