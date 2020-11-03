Realme Watch S With 15-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitoring Launched: Price, Specifications and More

Realme has unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Realme Watch S that comes with a circular design. The latest Realme smartwatch comes nearly seven months after the company had unveiled the Realme Watch in India. Currently, the Realme Watch S is available in select markets, and the Chinese tech company is yet to share its global availability details. It comes with a price tag of approx Rs 7,000 for the single Black colour option.

The Realme Watch S sports a 1.3-inch round display that supports auto-brightness and touch controls. The display comes with 360x360 pixels resolution and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The company says that the smartwatch can last for up to 15 days on a single charge. Some of the notable features of the new Realme Watch S include heart rate system, availability of over 100 watch faces and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It also features Blood Oxygen Monitor that can monitor the blood oxygen levels of the user. However, Realme cautions that the device is not a medical instrument, and its data should not be used for medical treatment or diagnosis. Several smartwatches these days including the Fitbit Versa 2, Apple Watch Series 6, Garmin Venu, and Galaxy Watch 3 can monitor blood oxygen levels.

The 16 sport modes on the Realme Watch S can track activities like Stationary Bike, Cricket, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Strength Training, Football, Yoga, and Elliptical, and more. As expected, the smartwatch can also receive notifications from several apps such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Additionally, users can control music and take pictures on the linked smartphone via smartwatch. Other features that come with the device are sleep monitor, find your phone, drinking reminder, and meditation.

The circular dial is made of aluminium alloy and users can switch its liquid silicone straps of different colours. The Realme Watch S packs a 390mAh battery and weighs 48 grams with the strap.