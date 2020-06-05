Realme Watch Sale Today Via Flipkart and Realme.com: Price, Specifications and More

Realme will be hosting the first sale for its brand new wearable, the Realme Watch, in India today. Customers can head over to Flipkart or the Realme India website to purchase the new smartwatch. Launched last month, the Realme Watch comes with a PPG sensor to monitor a users heart rate, various sports modes, multiple watch faces and can even send alerts for notifications.

REALME WATCH FEATURES

As mentioned, the Realme Watch can send alerts from your smartphone including voice calls, SMS messages, and various other app notifications from Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The Realme Watch can also be used to control music as well as unlock your smartphone remotely or to trigger the shutter of your phone’s camera. The watch doesn’t have any inbuilt microphones so you can't really receive calls, but you can however see who is calling and reject calls. There are 12 watch faces to choose from with over 100 to be provided later through an over-the-air (OTA) update.

As for the specs, there is a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is loaded with a three-axis accelerometer and a PPG sensor and supports 20mm removable straps with an IP68-certified build for dust and water resistance. It supports Bluetooth v5.0 and can be connected to any device with Android 5.0 Lollipop or above using the Realme Link app. Packing a 160mAh battery, the watch is claimed to offer seven days of usage with the continuous heart rate monitor enabled and nine-day battery life with disabled heart rate monitoring. A Power Saving Mode pushes the battery life to up to 20 days of usage on a single charge.

Fitness features include real-time heart rate monitoring using the built-in PPG sensor that can send alerts under certain conditions, like when the user’s heart rate is lower or higher than the safe thresholds. There is also a SpO2 monitor to track blood oxygen levels. The watch also offers 14 different sports modes including Badminton, Cricket, Indoor Running, Outdoor Running, Walking, and Yoga, among others. It can even monitor sleep, offer sedentary and hydration reminders, and meditation relaxing.

REALME WATCH PRICE

The Realme Watch is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be available via Flipkart and the Realme website today starting at 12PM. It will be offered with different coloured straps including army green, black, blue, and red. Flipkart has a few offers for interested customers. Flipkart is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users as well as 10 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. You can also avail no-cost EMI ranging from 3 months to 12 months if you are a Flipkart Axis Bank customer.