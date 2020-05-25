Realme Watch With Heart Rate Monitor, Fitness Tracking Modes Launched at Rs 3,999

After much speculation and teasers, Realme finally launched its first smartwatch product in India. Simply called the Realme Watch, the wearable comes with a coloured touchscreen with a 2.5D glass on top. The company says that the watch comes with a PPG sensor to monitor a users heart rate and offers various sports modes.

The smartwatch can also send alerts from your smartphone including voice calls, SMS messages, and various other app notifications from Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The Realme Watch can also be used to control music as well as unlock your smartphone remotely or to trigger the shutter of your phone’s camera. The watch doesn’t have any inbuilt microphones so you can't really receive calls, but you can however see who is calling and reject calls. There are 12 watch faces to choose from with over 100 to be provided later through an over-the-air (OTA) update.

As for the specs, there is a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is loaded with a three-axis accelerometer and a PPG sensor and supports 20mm removable straps with an IP68-certified build for dust and water resistance. It supports Bluetooth v5.0 and can be connected to any device with Android 5.0 Lollipop or above using the Realme Link app. Packing a 160mAh battery, the watch is claimed to offer seven days of usage with the continuous heart rate monitor enabled and nine-day battery life with disabled heart rate monitoring. A Power Saving Mode pushes the battery life to up to 20 days of usage on a single charge.

Fitness features include real-time heart rate monitoring using the built-in PPG sensor that can send alerts under certain conditions, like when the user’s heart rate is lower or higher than the safe thresholds. There is also a SpO2 monitor to track blood oxygen levels. The watch also offers 14 different sports modes including Badminton, Cricket, Indoor Running, Outdoor Running, Walking, and Yoga, among others. It can even monitor sleep, offer sedentary and hydration reminders, and meditation relaxing.

The Realme Watch is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be available via Flipkart and the Realme website June 5 at 12PM. It will be offered through offline stores as well while the fashion design wrist strap designs will be sold separately in Red, Blue, and Green colour options priced at Rs 499 each.