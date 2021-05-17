Realme Will Expand its AIoT Portfolio With Watch 2 Pro, Earbuds on May 20: All You Need to Know

Realme has announced the launch of Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker, Realme Buds Wireless 2, and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo in Malaysia on May 20, two days after the launch of Realme Narzo 30 in the country. Fans can stream the event on the company’s Facebook page; however, the global availability details of the upcoming products remain unclear. The Chinese tech giant is also yet to share details over the new products. The Realme Watch 2 Pro, as the name suggests, will succeed the Realme Watch 2 that debuted in Malaysia late last month. Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker, Realme Buds Wireless 2, and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo will be new additions to the company’s smart audio portfolio.

As per the promotional, we can notice the Realme Watch 2 Pro featuring the same square design as the vanilla model with a silicone strap. The company says the upcoming smartwatch will support Always-on Display and GPS connectivity. To recall, the regular model is touted to deliver 12-day battery life per charge and sports a 1.4-inch display with 320×320 pixel resolution. It also packs an “upgraded, professional-level" PPG sensor for heart rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor that is also present in the first-generation smartwatches. The Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker, on the other hand, is teased to be a compact speaker with a sling band for portability. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo and Realme Buds Wireless 2 will feature a neckband-style design to ensure stability and fit.

Meanwhile, Realme has confirmed the Realme Narzo 30 will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart charging support. Previously, a tipster claimed the smartphone would come with at least 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and triple rear cameras. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had also announced the Realme Narzo series would get both 4G and 5G variants of the regular Narzo 30 in India, but launch details remain unclear at the moment.

