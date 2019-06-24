Realme Will Launch a 64-Megapixel Camera Phone, Reveals Realme India CEO
The company will reportedly be the first in the world to use the Samsung GW1 64-megapixel camera sensor in one of its upcoming phones in India.
The company will reportedly be the first in the world to use the Samsung GW1 64-megapixel camera sensor in one of its upcoming phones in India.
China-based Realme is testing a new smartphone that it claims will be the world's first with a 64MP camera, news portal GSM Arena reported on Monday.
Working on the new premium killer! Introducing world's first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too. RT if you want to see more “knockout” shots. #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/D54xNFdaVm— Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 24, 2019
Posting a teaser photo of the upcoming device on Twitter, Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth wrote: "Working on the new premium killer! Introducing world's first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72" sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too. RT if you want to see more "knockout" shots. #DareToLeap."
The watermark on the sample shot reveals that the phone may come with an "AI-powered" Quad camera. No other details of the smartphone were shared by the company executive. According to reports, the device would use Samsung's new 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor with 4-in-1 pixel technology to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into a single 1.6-micron pixel to deliver 16Mp photos in low-light settings and 64MP images in brighter conditions.
Realme's announcement is being seen as an answer to competitor Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro, the brand's first mid-range smartphone with a 48MP camera.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Working on New Update to Improve Photo Sharing Experience
- Motorola Moto E6 Alleged Renders Reveal Textured Back Panel, Single Camera Module
- Audio Technica M50xBT Review: If You Are Serious About Music, These Headphones Cannot be Missed
- Xiaomi's Poco F1 64GB Variant Gets Yet Another Price Cut in India; Now Costs Rs 17,999
- Elon Musk Says 'Occupy Mars' But Uses Picture of the Moon Instead
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s