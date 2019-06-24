Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Realme Will Launch a 64-Megapixel Camera Phone, Reveals Realme India CEO

The company will reportedly be the first in the world to use the Samsung GW1 64-megapixel camera sensor in one of its upcoming phones in India.

IANS

Updated:June 24, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Realme Will Launch a 64-Megapixel Camera Phone, Reveals Realme India CEO
The company will reportedly be the first in the world to use the Samsung GW1 64-megapixel camera sensor in one of its upcoming phones in India.
Loading...

China-based Realme is testing a new smartphone that it claims will be the world's first with a 64MP camera, news portal GSM Arena reported on Monday.

Posting a teaser photo of the upcoming device on Twitter, Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth wrote: "Working on the new premium killer! Introducing world's first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72" sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too. RT if you want to see more "knockout" shots. #DareToLeap."

The watermark on the sample shot reveals that the phone may come with an "AI-powered" Quad camera. No other details of the smartphone were shared by the company executive. According to reports, the device would use Samsung's new 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor with 4-in-1 pixel technology to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into a single 1.6-micron pixel to deliver 16Mp photos in low-light settings and 64MP images in brighter conditions.

Realme's announcement is being seen as an answer to competitor Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro, the brand's first mid-range smartphone with a 48MP camera.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram