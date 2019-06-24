Realme Will Launch a 64-Megapixel Camera Phone, Reveals Realme India CEO

China-based Realme is testing a new smartphone that it claims will be the world's first with a 64MP camera, news portal GSM Arena reported on Monday.

Working on the new premium killer! Introducing world's first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too. RT if you want to see more “knockout” shots. #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/D54xNFdaVm — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 24, 2019

Posting a teaser photo of the upcoming device on Twitter, Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth wrote: "Working on the new premium killer! Introducing world's first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72" sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too. RT if you want to see more "knockout" shots. #DareToLeap."

The watermark on the sample shot reveals that the phone may come with an "AI-powered" Quad camera. No other details of the smartphone were shared by the company executive. According to reports, the device would use Samsung's new 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor with 4-in-1 pixel technology to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into a single 1.6-micron pixel to deliver 16Mp photos in low-light settings and 64MP images in brighter conditions.

Realme's announcement is being seen as an answer to competitor Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro, the brand's first mid-range smartphone with a 48MP camera.