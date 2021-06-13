Realme Will Soon Bring a 32-inch Smart TV With 4K Display, Realme India CEO Reveals

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth has announced the launch of a new 80cm (32-inch) 4K TV in India. The senior company executive teased the development while responding to a fan’s query on Twitter. In the post, the fan (@ZRahulsingh) asked why the company decided to bring 43-inch and 50-inch Reamle Smart TVs with 4K (Ultra-HD) resolution but not a smaller model. To this, the CEO responded by saying, “You can always go for our soon to be launched 80cm TV. It’s the perfect size for you." Realme is yet to announce the launch date of the upcoming Realme Smart TV 32-inch, though it might arrive with the Realme GT smartphone in India. The global launch of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-powered Realme GT will take place on June 15.

You can always go for our soon to be launched 80cm TV. It’s the perfect size for you! Keep checking out @realmeTechLife for more details 😁 https://t.co/rjW1dXQQTC— Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 12, 2021

The specifications of the 32-inch Realme TV 4K remain unclear though it might borrow features from the existing 4K smart TVs. To recall, the 43-inch and 50-inch models come with a quad-core MediaTek processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage to offer a smooth viewing experience. Both models’ displays have 3840×2160 pixel resolution, 178-degree viewing angles, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The display also comes with a 97.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and supports Dolby Vision and Chroma Boost tech to deliver a better colour correction. In terms of audio, the Realme Smart TV 4K carries a quad-speaker system that is touted to deliver 24W of audio output with Dolby Atmos and DTS support. It runs Android TV 10 and carries Google Assistant virtual assistant support for users to manage the device via voice commands. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, HDMI ports, two USB ports, LAN port, and an AV port. The 43-inch Realme Smart TV carries a price tag of Rs 27,999, while the 50-inch model costs Rs 39,999 in India. Realme also has a 32-inch TV with Full-HD resolution. It is available to purchase at Rs 14,499.

