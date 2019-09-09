Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Realme Working on Smartphone With 90Hz Display, to be Cheaper Than OnePlus 7

The new smartphone might be the Realme XT Pro, which is said to flaunt a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED notched display, and a Snapdragon 730G SoC, with 32-megapixel front and a 64-megapixel back cameras.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 9, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
Image for Representation
The smartphone market is slowly crowding up with handsets offering 90Hz display. There is the OnePlus 7 Pro, the Nubia Red Magic 3, as well as the Asus ROG Phone, and the list is slated to grow with the arrival of Google's Pixel 4 duo and the OnePlus 7T and 7T pro in the market. Now, Realme too has confirmed that it will launch a phone with a 90Hz display. Realme's product manager Wang Derek took to Weibo to confirm that the company will soon have a smartphone with 90Hz display. While Derek did not reveal any specification about the device, he did say that the phone will be cheaper than the OnePlus 7.

Rumours are rife, however, that the new smartphone might be the Realme XT Pro, which is said to flaunt a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED notched display. Notably, the Realme XT Pro is expected to be a more powerful and premium version of the Realme XT, which will soon be available in global markets. The Realme XT Pro is rumoured to have a Snapdragon 730G SoC under the hood with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. In all probability, there will be an in-screen fingerprint sensor as well.

The Realme XT Pro is also expected to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 64-megapixel main camera at the back. The main camera will be joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor modules as well. Another rumoured spec of the Realme XT Pro suggests that it will feature a 4,000 mAH battery with 30W fast charging support.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
