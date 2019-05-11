Take the pledge to vote

Realme X GeekBench Listing Confirms Snapdragon 710 SoC With 8GB RAM

A previously leaked TENAA listing pointed out that the handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 730. It also suggested that the handset would come in 6GB RAM variants as well.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 12:42 PM IST
Realme X GeekBench Listing Confirms Snapdragon 710 SoC With 8GB RAM
A previously leaked TENAA listing pointed out that the handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 730. It also suggested that the handset would come in 6GB RAM variants as well.
Loading...
Leaks around the Realme X continue with the latest one coming from a benchmark listing. A Realme handset with model number RMX1901 has been spotted on Geekbench which features a Snapdragon 710 processor, 8GB of RAM and running on Android 9.0 Pie.

While the listing suggests that the handset features a Snapdragon 710 SoC, a previously leaked TENAA listing pointed out that the handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 730. It also suggested that the handset would come in 6GB RAM variants as well.

A few days back there was a video teaser of a Realme handset which features a pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display. The video was shared by Realme CMO Xu Qi which was later claimed to be the Realme X. Certain rumours also suggest that the Realme 3 Pro 8GB variant is going to launch as the Realme X Lite or the Youth Edition in China.

Coming back to the Geekbench listing, the Realme X scored 5837 on Geekbench multi-core and 1506 on single-core. We can expect the Realme X to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, a pop-up camera and a full-screen display with a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. In the camera department, we can expect a 48-megapixel rear camera paired to a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor to capture selfies.
