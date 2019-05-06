English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Realme X Launch Confirmed for May 15, Alongside 'Lite' Variant
The launch date was revealed by Realme on Weibo, alongside confirmation of the device being launched in Beijing, China.
The Realme X launch date has now been confirmed, after days of speculation regarding its possible specifications, design and market placement. The launch has been earmarked for May 15 in Beijing, China, according to information shared by the company on Chinese microblogging site, Weibo.
Further information regarding the launch also states that the Realme X will also get a 'Lite' version -- a nomenclature used by brands to provide similarly designed products with slightly different configurations, and the Lite variant offering a less expensive way for users to experience the new smartphone.
The Realme X will be the Oppo-backed company's first launch in China, and will offer a reasonably decent set of specifications, going by leaks. According to what we know so far, the Realme X will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, along with Super VOOC Charge 3.0, and a dual-camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is also expected to get up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and a pop-up front camera.
The Realme X Lite, meanwhile, is expected to be a rebadged version of the Realme 3 Pro that it launched in India last month. While the Realme X will serve in the premium, sub-flagship category, the company is slated to be working on a flagship smartphone as well, dubbed Realme X Pro, which is also expected to be launching in China later this year.
It remains to be seen if Realme brings the Realme X to India, eventually. The company has done well in India so far, and its strongly-priced devices have been attempting to challenge Xiaomi's mid-range offerings under the 'Redmi' lineup. There has been no word about it so far, and chances would seem slim, given that Oppo serves premium and flagship devices under its own moniker in India.
