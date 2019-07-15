Realme X Launched in India Alongside Realme 3i: Price, Features, and More

Realme has introduced two new handsets for Indian consumers which include the Realme X and the Realme 3i. While the Realme X was first announced in China back in May, the Realme 3i comes in as a more affordable version of the Realme 3.

The Realme X comes with a full-screen display without any notch or punch holes. There is a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution (2340x1080 pixels). There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. Since there is no notch, you get a pop-up front camera mechanism with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor. On the inside, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC similar to what we saw on the Realme 3 Pro, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

At the back, there is a 48-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor, paired with a 5-megapixel secondary depth camera. You get a 3,765 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 charging. Rest of the features include ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie 9, Dolby Atmos audio support and Hyper Boost 2.0 gaming mode.

Realme X is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. The handset will be available for purchase starting July 24 at 12PM, but there is also a special ‘Hate-to-wait’ sale on July 18. The special Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home edition will also be up for grabs which is priced at Rs 20,999. The special Naoto Fukasawa collection of the Realme X with Garlic and Onion finishes will also be available priced at Rs 19,999. Both Spider-Man: Far From Home edition and Naoto Fukasawa collection will be available in August. Customers buying the Realme X through the company’s online store can avail free Paytm First membership worth Rs 750. There is also an SBI credit card offer where consumers get a 10 percent instant discount if they buy the phone from Flipkart.

The Realme 3i is a budget offering from the company and more like a younger sibling to the Realme 3. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. There is a dual rear camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while at the front there is a 13-megapixel camera. The handset get a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and features a diamond cut pattern at the back. Running on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie the smartphone will be offered in three colours: Diamond Blue, Diamond Black and Diamond Red.

The Realme 3i is priced in India for Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The first sale of the Realme 3i is on July 23 at 12PM, via Flipkart and Realme's online store.