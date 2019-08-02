Realme X, Realme 3i go on Sale Today: Price, Offers, Specifications and More

Realme’s latest smartphones, the Realme X and the Realme 3i, will be going up for sale yet again today. Customers can head over Flipkart or the Realme online store to purchase either of the smartphones. Both the phones were announced last month and as usual, today’s sale will begin at 12 noon.

The Realme X comes with a full-screen display without any notch or punch holes. There is a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution (2340x1080 pixels). There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. Since there is no notch, you get a pop-up front camera mechanism with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor. On the inside, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC similar to what we saw on the Realme 3 Pro, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

At the back, there is a 48-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor, paired with a 5-megapixel secondary depth camera. You get a 3,765 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 charging. Rest of the features include ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie 9, Dolby Atmos audio support and Hyper Boost 2.0 gaming mode.

Realme X is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. Customers can get benefits from Reliance Jio worth R. 7,000 which will be credited in the form of cashback vouchers. There is also a 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 1,500. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI, 5 percent cashback as well as 5 percent discount for Axis Bank Credit cardholders.

The Realme 3i is a budget offering from the company and more like a younger sibling to the Realme 3. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. There is a dual rear camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while at the front there is a 13-megapixel camera. The handset gets a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and features a diamond-cut pattern at the back. Running on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie the smartphone will be offered in three colours: Diamond Blue, Diamond Black and Diamond Red.

The Realme 3i is priced in India for Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Realme online store is offering up to Rs 5,300 benefits from Reliance JIo and a 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 1,500. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card transactions and HDFC Bank debit card transactions, and an additional 10 percent discount when customers purchase an item from Flipkart Fashion. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI options.