Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Realme X, Realme 5 Pro to Receive December Android Security Patch

The new update will extend Clone Apps support to the Realme 5 Pro for third-party apps while the Realme X will get improved stability.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 2, 2020, 1:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Realme X, Realme 5 Pro to Receive December Android Security Patch
Realme 5 Pro (L) and Realme X (R) (Source: Realme official website)

Realme has started rolling out new updates for its offering the Realme 5 Pro and Realme X. Both the phones will be getting the December Android security patch with the latest update. The new update for the Realme 5 Pro has a variety of features including flash notification for incoming calls, expanded app cloning support for third-party apps, and fast switch toggle in the notification panel for enabling dark mode. The new software, having build number RMX1971EX_11_A.15, will also let users jump directly to the launcher homepage on pressing the blank area in the task switcher interface. Apart from this, the new update has also extended Clone Apps support to apps like Twitter, Freecharge, Zomato, Swiggy, and Snapchat.

Meanwhile, the new update for the Realme X, which is being called RMX1901EX_11_A.11 will improve system stability along with the December Android security patch. As per a report, the brand will be rolling out updates in a staged manner. This basically means the OTA (over the air) will be randomly rolled out to for a certain number of users in the beginning. After the company is sure that there are no critical bugs in the update it will be made available for all users.

Realme 5 Pro has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. While Realme X has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram