Realme X, Realme 5 Pro to Receive December Android Security Patch

Realme has started rolling out new updates for its offering the Realme 5 Pro and Realme X. Both the phones will be getting the December Android security patch with the latest update. The new update for the Realme 5 Pro has a variety of features including flash notification for incoming calls, expanded app cloning support for third-party apps, and fast switch toggle in the notification panel for enabling dark mode. The new software, having build number RMX1971EX_11_A.15, will also let users jump directly to the launcher homepage on pressing the blank area in the task switcher interface. Apart from this, the new update has also extended Clone Apps support to apps like Twitter, Freecharge, Zomato, Swiggy, and Snapchat.

Meanwhile, the new update for the Realme X, which is being called RMX1901EX_11_A.11 will improve system stability along with the December Android security patch. As per a report, the brand will be rolling out updates in a staged manner. This basically means the OTA (over the air) will be randomly rolled out to for a certain number of users in the beginning. After the company is sure that there are no critical bugs in the update it will be made available for all users.

Realme 5 Pro has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. While Realme X has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.

