Realme X, Realme 5 Pro Users Can Finally Enjoy Android 10 With Realme UI as Roll-out Begins

Right on schedule, Realme has begun the rollout of Android 10 update with the company’s new Realme UI for the Realme X and the Realme 5 Pro. Back in January, the company rolled out the same update for the Realme 3 Pro and the Realme XT.

Apart from bringing the new Android 10 features, users will also get the new Realme UI. It is pretty much similar to Oppo’s new ColorOS 7 when it comes to design and functionality. But the good thing is that the new UI is close to stock Android, which is a good thing.

The company says that while the roll-out for both the phones has begun, it will be in a staged manner. This means that it will be pushed for a limited number of users, and eventually reach a larger number of users once the company is sure that there are no major issues with the update.

The new update brings an optimized Smart Sidebar feature, two new features for Assistive Ball, bubbles, optimized three-finger screenshot, Focus Mode, new wallpapers and live wallpapers, and more. The Realme Share app is also added to support the sharing of files with Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices.

Here’s the full changelog of the new update:

-Visuals



Updated UI to Realme UI



Brand new Real Design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient.

-Smart Sidebar



Optimized user interface and improved one-handed operation.



Optimized Smart Sidebar: Replaced File Console with File Manager; removed OSIE Visual Effect and No Notification Alerts.



Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen Mode.



Added two new features: “Assistive Ball Opacity” and “Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App”.



Optimized the Floating Window feature for more apps.



Added Bubbles: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse or open the app.

-Screenshot



Optimized 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe to take a screenshot of the selected part of the screen (partial screen capture). Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot.



Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound.



Optimized screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release it to share it, or drag it down and release it to take a long screenshot.

-Navigation Gestures 3.0



Optimized: New Android 10 navigation gestures



Optimized gestures: All gestures are supported in landscape mode.

-System



Added Focus Mode: Minimizes outside distractions when you are learning or working.



Added whole new charging animation.



Optimized the Quick Settings user interface for easier one-handed operation.



Added pause feature for screen recording.



Added a floating window and settings for screen recording.



New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer.



Optimized system built-in ringtones.



Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility.



New management feature for recent tasks: You can view the memory of recent tasks and locked apps.

-Games



Optimized visual interaction for Game Space.



Optimized loading animation for Game Space.

-Homescreen



Added new live wallpapers.



Added artistic wallpapers.



Added option to open Global Search or the notification panel when swiping down on homescreen.



Added option to customize the size, shape, and style of app icons on homescreen.



Optimized the graphic design of password unlock to facilitate one-handed operation.



Support for animated wallpapers on the lockscreen.



Added a Simple Mode for homescreen, featuring larger fonts, icons, and a clearer layout.

-Security



Random MAC address Generator: When your phone is connected to Wi-Fi, network system generates a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy.

-Tools



In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating window.



Added the trim feature in Recordings.



Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather.



Added weather-adaptive animations in Weather.



Added audio source selection for screen recording

-Camera



Optimized the Camera UI for better user experience.



Optimized the Timer UI and sound.

-Photos



Optimized the Album UI for a clearer structure and photo thumbnails.



Added Album Recommendations that recognize more than 80 different scenes.

-Communication



realme Share now supports sharing files with OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi devices.



Optimized the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience.

-Settings



Search Settings now supports fuzzy match and contains a search history.

-Music



Added Dual Mode Music Share in realme Lab



