Tech
»
1-min read

Realme X to Arrive in India Only in the Second Half of The Year

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth finally announced in an episode of 'Ask Madhav' on YouTube that company will be releasing Realme X in India only in the second half of the year.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
For all those Realme X fans eagerly awaiting its launch in India, there’s some bad news. There were reports earlier that the new smartphone will reach India “soon”, but it turns out to be that the launch will happen only in the second half of the year.

Earlier this month, Sheth had revealed that the Realme X would be headed over there (India) "soon".

Sheth had also given some details about the price range for the phone. He said Realme X could cost in the range of Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000. That’s slightly higher than the price in China (nearly Rs 15,000). He added that the phone will be coming to India with different specifications than China to better suit the needs of users here.

In China, the Realme X features a seamless 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with minimum bezels and a pop-up selfie camera. The Realme X also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner which happens to be another first on a Realme smartphone.
The phone boasts of the Snapdragon 710 chipset at the helm, 4/6/8GB of RAM, 64/128GB of storage, a 48-megapixel main rear camera paired to a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The lights are kept on by a 3,765 mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. It runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top.

The Realme 3 Pro, which is called “X Lite” in China, is currently available in India starting at Rs 14,000. The two phones have different feature sets and price points so they won’t compete against one another.
