Realme X to go on Sale on Flipkart and Realme.com: Price, Features, Offers and More
Realme X is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999.
Realme X is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999.
Realme will be hosting yet another sale of its latest handset, the Realme X, today in India. After announcing the handset for the Indian market earlier this month, the smartphone will be going on sale starting at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme.com. Customers can choose between the Space Blue and Polar White colour variants.
The Realme X comes with an AMOLED full-view display without any notch or punch holes. There is a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution (2340x1080 pixels). There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. Since there is no notch, you get a pop-up front camera mechanism with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor. On the inside, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC similar to what we saw on the Realme 3 Pro, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
At the back, there is a 48-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor, paired with a 5-megapixel secondary depth camera. You get a 3,765 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 charging. Rest of the features include ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie 9, Dolby Atmos audio support and Hyper Boost 2.0 gaming mode.
Realme X is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999.
The special Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home edition and the special Naoto Fukasawa collection of the Realme X with Garlic and Onion finishes will be available later in August. Customers buying the handset on Flipkart can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card as well as HDFC Bank Debit Cards and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Customers also get 10 percent off (up to Rs 100) on next Flipkart Fashion purchase. If you buy the handset from Realme.com, you can avail 10 percent SuperCash on MobiKwik transactions, and Paytm First membership. Reliance Jio is also offering benefits worth Rs 7,000 regardless of where you purchase the handset from.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MLA Accuses Deepika, Ranbir, Malaika, Arjun of Partying in Drugged State at Karan Johar's House
- Ashes 2019 | In Numbers: How Cricket's Oldest Rivalry Has Unfolded
- Sunny Leone’s ‘Phone Number’ from ‘Arjun Patiala’ Belongs to Delhi Man and He’s Not Taking it Well
- Bruce Lee's Daughter Calls Portrayal of Her Father in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' a 'Mockery'
- Ashes 2019 | Australians Being Nice to You is Weird: Stokes