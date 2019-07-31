Realme X to go on Sale on Flipkart and Realme.com: Price, Features, Offers and More

Realme will be hosting yet another sale of its latest handset, the Realme X, today in India. After announcing the handset for the Indian market earlier this month, the smartphone will be going on sale starting at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme.com. Customers can choose between the Space Blue and Polar White colour variants.

The Realme X comes with an AMOLED full-view display without any notch or punch holes. There is a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution (2340x1080 pixels). There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. Since there is no notch, you get a pop-up front camera mechanism with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor. On the inside, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC similar to what we saw on the Realme 3 Pro, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

At the back, there is a 48-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor, paired with a 5-megapixel secondary depth camera. You get a 3,765 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 charging. Rest of the features include ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie 9, Dolby Atmos audio support and Hyper Boost 2.0 gaming mode.

Realme X is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999.

The special Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home edition and the special Naoto Fukasawa collection of the Realme X with Garlic and Onion finishes will be available later in August. Customers buying the handset on Flipkart can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card as well as HDFC Bank Debit Cards and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Customers also get 10 percent off (up to Rs 100) on next Flipkart Fashion purchase. If you buy the handset from Realme.com, you can avail 10 percent SuperCash on MobiKwik transactions, and Paytm First membership. Reliance Jio is also offering benefits worth Rs 7,000 regardless of where you purchase the handset from.