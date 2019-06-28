Realme X to Make India Debut in July With Special Spider-Man: Far From Home Collaboration
In an unexpected surprise, Realme X is all set to make its debut in India. While the company hasn’t announced the exact launch date as of yet, the Realme X is expected to arrive in India in mid-July with a Spider-Man theme to woo the Indian users. In a run-up to the announcement, there have also been rumors that the Realme X will be arriving in India on July 17.
The news was confirmed by the company’s Indian CEO Madhav Sheth, who made the announcement on Realme India’s official Twitter handle saying that a special edition of the Realme X will be announced with a close association with the movie Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is expected to release in India on 4 July.
We have the youngest avenger on-board. Yes, excited to announce our association with #SpiderManFarFromHome. RT to spread the web. pic.twitter.com/Ie0xIcY1a0— Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) June 27, 2019
The Realme X, which first entered the Chinese markets in May, sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2340x1080) AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. With a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, the phone features a 3,765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.
The pop-up camera houses a 16-megapixel f/2.0 sensor, with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera on the back along with a 5-megapixel secondary camera with an LED flash for depth sensing. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.
