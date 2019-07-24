Realme X With AMOLED Full-View Display, Pop-Up Camera Goes on Sale Today: Everything You Need to Know

Realme will be hosting the first sale of its new handset, the Realme X, today in India. After announcing the handset for the Indian market last week, the smartphone will be going on sale starting at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme.com. Customers can choose between the Space Blue and Polar White colour variants.

The Realme X comes with an AMOLED full-view display without any notch or punch holes. There is a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution (2340x1080 pixels). There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. Since there is no notch, you get a pop-up front camera mechanism with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor. On the inside, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC similar to what we saw on the Realme 3 Pro, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

At the back, there is a 48-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor, paired with a 5-megapixel secondary depth camera. You get a 3,765 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 charging. Rest of the features include ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie 9, Dolby Atmos audio support and Hyper Boost 2.0 gaming mode.

Realme X is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999.

The special Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home edition and the special Naoto Fukasawa collection of the Realme X with Garlic and Onion finishes will be available later in August. Customers buying the Realme X through the company’s online store can avail free Paytm First membership worth Rs 750. There is also an SBI credit card offer where consumers get a 10 percent instant discount if they buy the phone from Flipkart. Customers will also be able to take advantage of a no-cost EMI and exchange bonus up to Rs 15,500.