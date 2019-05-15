Take the pledge to vote

Realme X With Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM, Pop-up Selfie Camera Launched

The new Realme X looks a lot like the OnePlus 7 Pro, but comes with less inferior features and a starting price of 1,499 Yuan (Rs 15,500 approx).

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
Realme has launched yet another smartphone in China. The Realme X comes with a full-screen display without any notch or punch holes. In fact, it looks a lot like the newly launched OnePlus 7 Pro. The company also announced the Realme X Lite, a more affordable version of the X.

The Realme X features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution (2340x1080 pixels). There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. Since there is no notch, you get a pop-up front camera mechanism with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor. On the inside, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC similar to what we saw on the Realme 3 Pro, with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

At the back, there is a 48-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor, paired with a 5-megapixel secondary depth camera. You get a 3,765 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 charging. Rest of the features include ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie 9, Dolby Atmos audio support and Hyper Boost 2.0 gaming mode.

The Realme X Lite comes with similar hardware features including the Snapdragon 710 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the front, there is a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD display with a dewdrop notch. At the back, there is a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup and a 25-megapixel selfie camera placed within the display notch. It is powered by a 4,045mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

The Realme X will be offered in three storage variants of 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB priced at 1,499 Yuan (Rs 15,500 approx), 1,599 Yuan (Rs 16,500 apprx) and 1,799 Yuan (Rs 18,500 approx) respectively. The Realme X also comes in special onion and garlic edition that has a price tag of 1,899 Yuan (Rs 19,500 approx).

The Realme X Lite is also going to arrive in three storage variants. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at 1,199 Yuan (Rs 13,000 approx), the 6GB + 64GB is priced at 1,299 Yuan (Rs 13,500 approx) and 8GB + 128GB at 1,499 Yuan (Rs 15,500 approx).
