Realme X2 Launching in China on September 24, with 64MP Camera in Tow
The Realme X2 would run on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 custom skin on top. One can expect to see premium Gorilla Glass 5 design, 6.4-inch FHD+ Dewdrop display, 4,000mAh battery and support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.
Chinese smartphone maker Realme is ready to launch Realme X2, the successor of immensely popular Realme X, in China on 24 September. Without giving much details, Realme announced on its official Weibo account that the phone will sport a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Notably, Realme had just last week launched the Realme XT in India with the 64-megapixel quad camera setup. The Realme XT is powered by the Snapdragon 712 processor and is available at prices starting Rs 15,999. Reportedly, the Realme X2 is the Snapdragon 730G-powered Realme XT for China and may make its debut in India as the Realme XT 730G sometime around December.
Meanwhile, the Realme X2 is expected to come in two different RAM and storage options with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The company’s chief marketing officer Xu Qi Chase also posted an image on the Weibo account revealing that the Realme X2 will be available in at least two different colour variants. If the Realme X2 is China’s variant of Realme XT, then one can expect to see features like premium Gorilla Glass 5 design, a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dewdrop display, a 4,000mAh battery and support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.
For imaging, besides the 64-megapixel primary sensor, the Realme X2 could feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is also said to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme X2 would run on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 custom skin on top. Connectivity features could include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C.
