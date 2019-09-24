Realme X2 Powered by Snapdragon 730G, Quad-Camera Goes Official: Price, Features, and More

Realme has officially announced yet another smartphone in its hometown. Dubbed the Realme X2, the handset has leaked on a couple of occasions in the past. But it is now officially launched and is notably not a direct successor to the Realme X. In fact, the new Realme X2 is a new variant of the Realme XT which was recently launched and will be called the Realme XT 730G when it reaches India.

The Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the inside, the smartphone rocks the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The same quad-camera setup from the Realme XT has been used featuring a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor to take selfies. Other features include FG LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The handset gets a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. The Realme X2 has been priced at CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,899 (Rs 19,000 approx). It will be available in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.