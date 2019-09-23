Realme X2 Pre-Launch Specs: Snapdragon 730G, 4,000 mAh Battery, 30W VOOC Flash Charge
On their Weibo account, Realme posted about the X2's quad-camera setup, at least two colour variants, Snapdragon 730G processor, and 32-megapixel selfie camera.
Image for Representation
Ahead of the official Realme X2 launch in China on September 24, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been proactively revealing key specifications about the device to keep consumer interest high. In its latest post on China’s social media website Weibo, Realme has now announced that the Realme X2 will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The company has also shared a poster showing Realme X2’s rear design. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Realme X2 would feature the 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge fast charging technology, a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a Snapdragon 730G processor.
The company also said Realme X2 will sport a Super AMOLED screen with a fingerprint reader underneath, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 percent. The company highlighted that the fingerprint scanner will unlock the smartphone in 0.36 second. Previously, almost a week ago, Realme had posted on its official Weibo account that Realme X2 would sport a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The company’s chief marketing officer Xu Qi Chase had also posted an image on the Weibo account revealing that the Realme X2 will be available in at least two different colour variants.
The Realme X2 is expected to come in two different RAM and storage options with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. For imaging, besides the 64-megapixel primary sensor, the Realme X2 could feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is also said to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme X2 would run on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 custom skin on top. Connectivity features could include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria Papped Post Dinner, Fuel Dating Rumours
- KTM 790 Duke Launched in India at Rs 8.64 Lakh
- Has Your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro Received The Android 10 Update?
- Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers: The NBA Game That May Bring Donald Trump to India Next Month
- Scientists Just Created Picture of What Our Ancient Ancestor Looked Like Using DNA