Realme X2 Pre-Launch Specs: Snapdragon 730G, 4,000 mAh Battery, 30W VOOC Flash Charge

Ahead of the official Realme X2 launch in China on September 24, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been proactively revealing key specifications about the device to keep consumer interest high. In its latest post on China’s social media website Weibo, Realme has now announced that the Realme X2 will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The company has also shared a poster showing Realme X2’s rear design. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Realme X2 would feature the 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge fast charging technology, a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a Snapdragon 730G processor.

The company also said Realme X2 will sport a Super AMOLED screen with a fingerprint reader underneath, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 percent. The company highlighted that the fingerprint scanner will unlock the smartphone in 0.36 second. Previously, almost a week ago, Realme had posted on its official Weibo account that Realme X2 would sport a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The company’s chief marketing officer Xu Qi Chase had also posted an image on the Weibo account revealing that the Realme X2 will be available in at least two different colour variants.

The Realme X2 is expected to come in two different RAM and storage options with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. For imaging, besides the 64-megapixel primary sensor, the Realme X2 could feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is also said to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme X2 would run on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 custom skin on top. Connectivity features could include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C.

