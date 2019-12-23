Realme X2 Pro 6GB 64GB Variant Confirmed, Master Edition Goes on Sale Tomorrow

Realme launched its flagship handset, the Realme X2 Pro in India last month, which is the most affordable handset offering the mighty powerful Snapdraong 855+. The company’s India head Madhav Sheth has now confirmed that an entry-level variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage of the handset is on its way. As of now the Realme X2 Pro is offered in two memory variants- 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. There is no confirmation on the pricing of the upcoming 6GB + 64GB variant, but we are assuming it should be around Rs 25,000.

Sheth also went on to confirm that the Master Editions of the Realme X2 Pro will be going on sale for the first time tomorrow at 8.55PM on realme.com as well as Flipkart. The Master Edition variants feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage along with a special finish on the back panel in either concrete or red brick finish. It is priced at Rs 34,999.

As for the rest of the specifications, the Realme X2 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display at the front. The display has a waterdrop notch design, offers 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also supports HDR10+ and full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The display also incorporates a fingerprint reader, which will unlock the phone in 0.23 seconds.

Design is what #realme is always good at. Time to reveal the 'Master' surprises:Introducing #realmeX2Pro: 🎁Concrete & Red Brick Master editions.🎁6+64GB variant also coming soon.Master edition sale starts 8:55 PM, 24th Dec on https://t.co/EgEe8viGtE & Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/Z3ZqvEQqrK — Madhav 's Lifestyle (@MadhavSheth1) December 21, 2019

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Adreno 640 GPU. As mentioned above, the handset is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options with up to 256GB internal storage. Notably the 128GB and 256GB variants get UFS 3.0 storage standard, which should bring a slight boost to the overall speed of the device. The 64GB variant might get UFS 2.1 storage standard as was seen on the Chinese variant.

In the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup at the back including a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom support, an 8-megapixel sensor with super wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a macro lens At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Featuring a 4,000mAh battery, the Realme X2 Pro features 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. This essentially means that the handset can be charged to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Other features include Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res audio, Tactile Linear Motor for better haptic feedback and Ultra-Linear dual speakers.

