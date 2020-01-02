Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale For Rs 27,999

Realme has started selling its latest flagship, the Realme X2 Pro, in a 6GB RAM option. This one comes with 64GB of internal storage, while maintaining rest of the features as the original. The Realme X2 Pro was launched in India in November and was offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. The third variant is reportedly available on Flipkart in two colour options, and you can also avail exchange discount, no-cost EMI and cashback offers.

The Realme X2 Pro comes with a premium glass finish with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display at the front. The display has a waterdrop notch design, offers 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also supports HDR10+ and full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The display also incorporates a fingerprint reader, which will unlock the phone in 0.23 seconds.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Adreno 640 GPU. As mentioned above, the handset is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options with up to 256GB internal storage. Notably, the 128GB and 256GB variants get UFS 3.0 storage standard, but the new 64GB storage variant makes use of UFS 2.1.

In the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup at the back including a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom support, an 8-megapixel sensor with super wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a macro lens At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Featuring a 4,000mAh battery, the Realme X2 Pro features 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. This essentially means that the handset can be charged to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Other features include Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res audio, Tactile Linear Motor for better haptic feedback and Ultra-Linear dual speakers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.