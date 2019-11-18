Realme X2 Pro 'Blind Order' Sale Starts Today Ahead of November 20 Launch

Realme X2 Pro will officially be launched in India on Wednesday, November 20. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is giving opportunity to prospective customers to order the handset from today. Termed as 'Blind Order' the pre-order sale gives consumers an opportunity to be the first ones in India to have the Realme X2 Pro but, they will have no information about the pricing of the phone when they pre-order it.

As per a teaser shared by Realme on its website, the Realme X2 Pro "Blind Order" sale will commence on November 18. The smartphone manufacturer has asked customers willing to purchase the phone through this sale to pay Rs 1,000 as a deposit that will ensure them the chance to purchase the device. According to Realme, only first 855 customers get the chance to buy the new Realme X2 Pro ahead of November 20 release through the special sale. These first 855 customers who pre-order the Realme X2 Pro will have to pay the balance amount on November 20 - November 21, which will be while the company will dispatch the pre-ordered Realme X2 Pro units starting November 20.

The Realme X2 Pro has already launched in China and sports a premium glass finish with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display at the front. The display has a waterdrop notch design, offers 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display of Realme X2 Pro also supports HDR10+ and full coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. The display also includes a fingerprint reader, which will unlock the phone in 0.23 seconds. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ with the Adreno 640 GPU.

There is a quad-camera setup at the back including a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom support, an 8-megapixel sensor with a super wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Featuring a 4,000mAh battery, the Realme X2 Pro features 50W SuperVOOC fast charging which is claimed to fully charge the phone in about 30-40 muinutes. Other features include Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res audio, Tactile Linear Motor and Ultra-Linear dual speakers.

