Realme X2 Pro Goes on First Sale Today: Features, Price, Offers and More

Realme is hosting the first sale for its brand new affordable flagship, the Realme X2 Pro. Launched last week in India, the new smartphone comes with top of the line features including the Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, and one of the fastest charging speeds courtesy 50W SuperVOOC technology. The handset will be available exclusively on realme.com and Flipkart.com, starting at 12 noon and will go on till 27 November, 11:59PM. The sale is the first-ever invite-only sale conducted on Flipkart, and the smartphone will only be available to customers who have claimed sale invitation, and according to the company, so far over 2 lakh customers have claimed the sales invitation.

The new Realme X2 Pro comes with a premium glass finish with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display at the front. The display has a waterdrop notch design, offers 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also supports HDR10+ and full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The display also incorporates a fingerprint reader, which will unlock the phone in 0.23 seconds.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Adreno 640 GPU. As mentioned above, the handset is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options with up to 256GB internal storage. Notably the 128GB and 256GB variants get UFS 3.0 storage standard, which should bring a slight boost to the overall speed of the device.

In the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup at the back including a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom support, an 8-megapixel sensor with super wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a macro lens At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Featuring a 4,000mAh battery, the Realme X2 Pro features 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. This essentially means that the handset can be charged to 100 percent in just 30 minutes. Other features include Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res audio, Tactile Linear Motor for better haptic feedback and Ultra-Linear dual speakers. The smartphone will be available in two colours- Neptune Blue and Lunar White. The special ‘Master Edition’ by Naoto Fukasawa was also been launched in Red Brick and Concrete finishes.

Pricing starts at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The Master Edition variant will come with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 34,999. Notably the Master Edition will be available around Christmas. All customers buying the Realme X2 Pro in the first sale get a Realme Buds Wireless headset worth Rs 1,799 for free. Customers can avail No Cost EMI (upto 6 Months) as well as Jio benefits of up to Rs 11,500 on purchasing the smartphone. For all those customers who don’t have any bank cards can avail the cardless EMI offer on Flipkart, and they can get the Realme X2 pro at Rs 2500 per month.

