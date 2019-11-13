Realme X2 Pro Launching in India on November 20: Expected Price, Features and More

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its flagship handset, the Realme X2 Pro in India on November 20. It was earlier said that the handset would make its way only by December, but it seems to make a lot of sense for the company to bring the handset as early as possible.

The Realme X2 Pro comes with a premium glass finish with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display at the front. The display has a waterdrop notch design, offers 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also supports HDR10+ and full coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. The display also incorporates a fingerprint reader, which will unlock the phone in 0.23 seconds. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ with the Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup at the back including a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom support, an 8-megapixel sensor with a super wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a macro lens At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Featuring a 4,000mAh battery, the Realme X2 Pro features 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. This essentially means that the handset can be charged to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Other features include Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res audio, Tactile Linear Motor for better haptic feedback and Ultra-Linear dual speakers.

The X2 Pro was launched in China at CNY 2,699 (~Rs. 27,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB version was priced at CNY 2,899 (~Rs.29,000) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant costs CNY 3,299 (~Rs. 33,000). All three variants are available in Midnight Silver and Ocean Blue colour options with a gradient finish on top. There’s also an X2 Pro Master Edition in Brick and Cement finish, with a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration priced at CNY 3,299 (~Rs 33,000). Notably, the 128GB and 256GB variants get UFS 3.0 storage standard, which should bring a slight boost to the overall speed of the device. Realme is expected to keep the X2 Pro pricing in India similar to that of China, considering that both are price-sensitive markets.

The Realme X2 Pro will compete against the Redmi K20 Pro and the OnePlus 7T post-launch and we won’t be surprised if the company manages to launch the handset around the Rs 30,000 price mark.

