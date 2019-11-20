Realme X2 Pro to Launch Alongside Realme 5s: Here’s How to Watch the Live Stream

Realme will be launching its flagship handset in India today. The Realme X2 Pro was announced in China last month and takes on the likes of the Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7T. The handset comes with a conventional design having a waterdrop notch above the display and a quad-camera setup at the back. Realme is also expected to launch a bumped up version of the Realme 5 today.

The launch event is being hosted in New Delhi and will begin at 12.30PM IST. The company will be live streaming the event on its official YouTube channel. We have also embedded the live stream right here for your convenience.

Realme X2 Pro Specifications

The new Realme X2 Pro comes with a premium glass finish with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display at the front. The display has a waterdrop notch design, offers 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also supports HDR10+ and full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The display also incorporates a fingerprint reader, which will unlock the phone in 0.23 seconds. All of this sounds a lot like what we saw on the OnePlus 7T,

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Adreno 640 GPU. As mentioned above, the handset is available in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM options with up to 256GB internal storage. Notably the 128GB and 256GB variants get UFS 3.0 storage standard, which should bring a slight boost to the overall speed of the device.

In the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup at the back including a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom support, an 8-megapixel sensor with super wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a macro lens At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Featuring a 4,000mAh battery, the Realme X2 Pro features 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. This essentially means that the handset can be charged to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Other features include Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res audio, Tactile Linear Motor for better haptic feedback and Ultra-Linear dual speakers. During its launch in China, the smartphone was announced in two colours- Ocean Blue and Midnight Silver and a special ‘Master Edition’ was also announced in two unique finishes inspired by building textures.

The smartphone launched at a starting price of CNY 2,599 (Rs 26,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. There is an 8GB + 128GB priced at CNY 2,799 (Rs 28,000 approx) and a 12GB + 256GB variant priced at CNY 3,199 (Rs 32,000 approx). We are expecting similar pricing in India.

Realme 5s Specifications

As for the Realme 5s, a listing on e-commerce website Flipkart has confirmed certain details including the phone’s display, battery and processor. According to the teaser page, the upcoming handset will sport a 6.51-inch HD display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 48-megapixel quad camera. The teaser page states that the phone will be fueled by Qualcomm Snapdragon 655, however, that seems to be a typo since the video on the same page states that the device will have a Snapdragon 665 processor. The phone will sport a waterdrop-style notch above the display which will house the selfie camera. The primary camera will have a 48-megapixel camera, as mentioned above, while the other three cameras include a wide-angle, macro and a depth sensor.

Expect the Realme 5s to be priced in India at Rs 8,999 and come in three different colour options: Blue, Purple and Red. All of the colour options will have a diamond cut design back and a rear fingerprint sensor as well with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

