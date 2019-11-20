Realme X2 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera, Snapdragon 855+ Launched at Rs 29,999

Realme has launched its most expensive and power packed smartphone in India. After launching the Realme X2 Pro in China, the handset has made its way to India at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The new handset offers features which can match up to the likes of the OnePlus 7T.

The new Realme X2 Pro comes with a premium glass finish with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display at the front. The display has a waterdrop notch design, offers 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also supports HDR10+ and full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The display also incorporates a fingerprint reader, which will unlock the phone in 0.23 seconds.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Adreno 640 GPU. As mentioned above, the handset is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options with up to 256GB internal storage. Notably the 128GB and 256GB variants get UFS 3.0 storage standard, which should bring a slight boost to the overall speed of the device.

In the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup at the back including a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom support, an 8-megapixel sensor with super wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a macro lens At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Featuring a 4,000mAh battery, the Realme X2 Pro features 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. This essentially means that the handset can be charged to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Other features include Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res audio, Tactile Linear Motor for better haptic feedback and Ultra-Linear dual speakers. The smartphone will be available in two colours- Neptune Blue and Lunar White. The special ‘Master Edition’ by Naoto Fukasawa have also been launched in Red Brick and Concrete finishes.

Pricing starts at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The Master Edition variant will come with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 34,999. The first sale is scheduled for November 26 and customers can purchase the handset from Flipkart and Realme’s online store. Notably the Master Edition will be available around Christmas.

Special offers include no-cost EMI options via Flipkart for 3 and 6 months. There is also a 12-month cardless credit option where you pay R. 2,500 per month EMI. Realme will also offer a 7-day return option for the first 1,000 customers who buy the phone from Realme.com. Customers in the first sale will get a free pair of Realme Buds Wireless worth Rs 1,799 for free.

