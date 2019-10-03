Realme X2 Pro With 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Fast Charging, Snapdragon 855+ Confirmed

Realme recently announced Realme X2, which was a rebranded version of the 64-megapixel camera equipped Realme XT. The company seems to preparing yet another handset and has and is starting to tease some of its features. The Realme X2 Pro could be the company's next big premium flagship which is expected to go official later this month.

Since it is being teased as a flagship, it will not come with a cheap price tag. The handset will feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset which is currently the fastest SoC available for Android devices. The handset will also feature a fast 90Hz fresh rate display, although there is no clarity on the display type.

The latest feature confirmed by Realme is the charging tech. The Realme X2 Pro will feature 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, making it one of the fastest charging technology on any smartphone. The only other phone offering charging at such high speeds is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Realme’s parent brand Oppo is expected to announce the Reno Ace in China, which will be the first phone to feature the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology which was announced last month. According to the company, a 4,000mAh battery could reach from 0 to 100 percent in just 30 minutes.

We can also expect the phone to feature the same 64-megapixel quad-camera as the Realme XT (Realme X2 as sold in China). Apart from the main 64-megapixel sensor, the rest of the setup includes an 115-degree ultra-wide lens which can also shoot macro shots, a telephoto lens, and a depth sensor. The X2 Pro is also expected to offer 20x hybrid zoom support, similar to the Oppo Reno 2 series.

The Realme X2 Pro will most likely take on Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro and the newly launched OnePlus 7T, at least in India. So we can expect the handset to be priced around Rs 30,000. Realme has been aggressively competing with Xiaomi in the Indian smartphone market, so much so, going to the extent of creating campaigns on social media to put the Redmi brand under bad light. But can it actually succeed with the Realme X2 Pro?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.