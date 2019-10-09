Realme X2 Pro With 90Hz Display, 64-Megapixel Camera; India Launch in December

Realme has been teasing a new flagship handset that is set to launch in Europe on October 15. The Realme X2 Pro has now been confirmed to launch in India in December. Company CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the news on Twitter with the words “Time to rethink flagships.”

He went on to confirm that the handset will feature a Snapdragon 855+ SoC and 90Hz display and also announced a giveaway of the handset. The company has also confirmed that the handset will feature an improved in-display fingerprint sensor and TUV Rheinland eye protection, with a waterdrop-style display. Some camera samples from the 64-megapixel camera have also been revealed.

It's official now! We are bringing #realmeX2Pro to India in Dec. Time to rethink flagships. Get ready for #FasterSharperBolder.2K RT in 30mins - to win one SD 855+, 90hz display flagship5K RT in a day & I will giveaway one more — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) October 9, 2019

In another teaser, the company has confirmed that the Realme X2 Pro will feature a new generation G3.0 light-sensitive screen fingerprint module. There will also be a safety filter to upgrade the projected light from green to full-spectrum white which will help in improving monitoring and identification. This is said to offer unlock speeds of 0.23 seconds. A post on Weibo also confirms that the Realme X2 Pro comes with TUV Rheinland eye protection certification.

One of the leaked press renders show that the handset will have a quad-camera setup at the back and the company branding in a rather weird position. Apart from that, we know that the handset will also 50W SuperVOOC fast charging technology (previously said to be 65W), dual stereo speakers and Dolby Audio support.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.