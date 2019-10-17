Realme X2 Pro With 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ is Coming to India on November 20

Post its China launch, Realme has confirmed that the X2 Pro will be launching in India on November 20 this year. The company is expected to unveil details about its latest smartphone’s price and availability in India during an event scheduled in New Delhi. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed on Twitter that the X2 Pro, Realme’s newest flagship, will be launched on November 20, alongside another “surprise” that the company is keeping under wraps. The X2 Pro packs a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 90Hz Fluid display, a 64-megapixel quad-rear camera, and 50W Super VOOC Flash Charge.

Get ready to welcome #FasterSharperBolder #realmeX2Pro!- Snapdragon 855+ Processor- 90Hz Fluid Display- 64MP Quad Camera- 50W Super VOOC Flash ChargeAnd other amazing features.Time to rethink flagships! Isn't it? pic.twitter.com/1VdIUC6pIT — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) October 16, 2019

The X2 Pro was launched in China at CNY 2,699 (~Rs. 27,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB version was priced at CNY 2,899 (~Rs.29,000) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant costs CNY 3,299 (~Rs. 33,000). All three variants are available in Midnight Silver and Ocean Blue colour options with a gradient finish on top. There’s also an X2 Pro Master Edition in Brick and Cement finish, with a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration priced at CNY 3,299 (~Rs 33,000). Notably, the 128GB and 256GB variants get UFS 3.0 storage standard, which should bring a slight boost to the overall speed of the device. Realme is expected to keep the X2 Pro pricing in India similar to that of China, considering that both are price-sensitive markets.

It looks like the wait is over! Are you excited for the #FasterSharperBolder #realme? RT using #realmeX2Pro to show your excitement and get a chance to win a #realmeX2Pro. https://t.co/EVgwPlkDpS — realme (@realmemobiles) October 16, 2019

As for the full specifications, the Realme X2 Pro comes with a premium glass finish with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display at the front. The display has a waterdrop notch design, offers 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also supports HDR10+ and full coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. The display also incorporates a fingerprint reader, which will unlock the phone in 0.23 seconds. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ with the Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup at the back including a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom support, an 8-megapixel sensor with a super wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a macro lens At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Featuring a 4,000mAh battery, the Realme X2 Pro features 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. This essentially means that the handset can be charged to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Other features include Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res audio, Tactile Linear Motor for better haptic feedback and Ultra-Linear dual speakers.

The Realme X2 Pro will compete against the Redmi K20 Pro and the OnePlus 7T post-launch and we won’t be surprised if the company manages to launch the handset around the Rs 30,000 price mark.

