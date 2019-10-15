Realme X2 Pro With 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ Launched: Price, Features and More

Realme has announced a brand new flagship smartphone. The new Realme X2 Pro was announced today at an event in China and comes with some top of the line features. The handset comes with a conventional design having a waterdrop notch above the display and a quad-camera setup at the back.

Highlight features of the Realme X2 Pro include the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 90Hz display and 50W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The smartphone comes at a starting price of CNY 2,599 (Rs 26,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. There is an 8GB + 128GB priced at CNY 2,799 (Rs 28,000 approx) and a 12GB + 256GB variant priced at CNY 3,199 (Rs 32,000 approx).

As for the full specifications, the new Realme X2 Pro comes with a premium glass finish with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display at the front. The display has a waterdrop notch design, offers 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also supports HDR10+ and full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The display also incorporates a fingerprint reader, which will unlock the phone in 0.23 seconds. All of this sounds a lot like what we saw on the OnePlus 7T,

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ with the Adreno 640 GPU. As mentioned above, the handset is available in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM options with up to 256GB internal storage. Notably the 128GB and 256GB variants get UFS 3.0 storage standard, which should bring a slight boost to the overall speed of the device.

In the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup at the back including a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom support, an 8-megapixel sensor with super wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a macro lens At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Featuring a 4,000mAh battery, the Realme X2 Pro features 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. This essentially means that the handset can be charged to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Other features include Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res audio, Tactile Linear Motor for better haptic feedback and Ultra-Linear dual speakers. The smartphone will be available in two colours- Ocean Blue and Midnight Silver. It will also be offered in a special ‘Master Edition’ available in two unique finishes inspired by building textures.

The handset is confirmed to launch in India in December and by the looks of it, Realme might pit the Realme X2 Pro against the Redmi K20 Pro and the OnePlus 7T. We won’t be surprised if the company manages to launch the handset around the Rs 30,000 price mark.

