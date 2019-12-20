Realme X2 to go on Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Specifications, Offers and More

The Realme X2 launched a few days back in India and will be going on sale today. The handset features a similar design as the Realme XT, however, runs on the Snapdragon 730G chipset. There is also the same quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. The handset will be available for purchase starting 12PM today via Flipkart and Realme India's online store.

Let’s quickly go through the specs. The Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. As mentioned above, the handset is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The quad-rear camera on the Realme X2 features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the handset houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Other features include up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. The handset will be offered in three colours- Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White. Pricing starts at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB version priced at Rs 18,999 and an 8GB RAM + 128GB option which will be available at Rs 19,999. As for the launch offers, there will be a Rs 1,500 instant discount if customers buy the handset through Flipkart using ICICI credit cards as well as no-cost EMI options for up to six months. Customers buying the handset from Realme.com can get 10 percent SuperCash of up to Rs 1,000 and a cashback of up to Rs 500 that can be used on MobiKwik. The company also claims that it will be offering the handset free of cost to 100 lucky customers. The Realme X2 is also going to come with special Jio offer benefits worth up to Rs 11,500 where Jio users will get additional 2GB data per day for 12 recharges on Rs 349 plan -- along with coupon benefits worth Rs. 5,500.

