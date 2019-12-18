Realme X2 With Quad Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched: Price, Availability, and More

Realme hosted a special event in India on December 17 to launch a couple of new devices. The company introduced a new budget offering called the Realme X2, which is essentially the Realme XT running on the Snapdragon 730G chipset. Almost all the features are identical to the previously launched Realme XT including the quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. In fact, the phones also share the same design language.

Let’s quickly go through the specs. The Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. As mentioned above, the handset is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The quad-rear camera on the Realme X2 features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the handset houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Other features include up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. The handset will be offered in three colours- Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White. Pricing starts at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB version priced at Rs 18,999 and an 8GB RAM + 128GB option which will be available at Rs 19,999. Consumers can purchase the handset on December 20 via sales on Flipkart and Realme India online store.

