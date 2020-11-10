Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Receiving New Update With October 2020 Security Patch and More

The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphones have started receiving a new update that brings the October 2020 Android security patch, along with a bunch of fixes and improvements. The update is available in India; however, only a small percentage of users are receiving it today. Realme adds that if no critical bugs are found in the first phase, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

As per the official changelog, the new update for Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with firmware version RMX2081PU_11.A.45. It improves the Settings app with system icons in the Status bar, Sunset to Sunrise toggle "for eye comfort," and toggle for display keyboard when entering app drawer. Similarly, the Game space is getting optimised with a display effect on the screen brightness lock. The new update fixes Status bar and Gallery's album. The probabilistic lagging issue with the use of Instagram to switch video is also addressed with the November update. Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom users who reported network connection loss in some scenarios are getting a patch as well.

User can check the availability of the over-the-air (OTA) update manually by heading to Settings > Software Update. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to update its software update page for those users who wish to download the update via its website. Additionally, Realme states that users who are facing any bugs following the update can report issues on the Realme India website. To recall, the Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India starts at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant while the Realme X3 costs starting 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Both the smartphones feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and run Android 10 with Realme UI on top out-of-the-box. The phones come with 120Hz display and include quad rear cameras.