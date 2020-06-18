Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom to Launch in India on June 25 via Flipkart

The Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom are set to launch in India next week. According to ecommerce website Flipkart, the two handsets will launch on June 25. The same information was shared on the company’s official social media channels. The Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched in Europe last month but there is a possibility that the handset would launch in India with slightly different specs.

The two new smartphones, according to Flipkart, are going to Flipkart on June 25 at 12.30PM. The India pricing is expected to be revealed on the launch day itself. Notably, the Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched at EUR 499 (Rs 43,000 approx), so we can expect the handset to launch around the same price range in India as well. The launch event is also expected to witness the launch of Realme Buds Q that will go head to head against Xiaomi's Redmi Earbuds S.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications

We already know the specification of the X3 SuperZoom so expect a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, this will be an LCD panel and not an AMOLED panel. The handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC along with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. There is a quad rear camera setup highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel sensor and periscope-style lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. There will be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 2-megapixel macro camera as well. At the front there will be a dual selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. The handset is also going to pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications

The Realme X3 is expected to come with a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a hole punch for the front camera. It is expected to be powered by the same Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It is also expected to feature a quad rear camera setup but the primary sensor could be a 48-megapixel along with an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The front camera is also expected to have a dual setup but with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The battery could be smaller on this device, rated at 4,100mAh.

