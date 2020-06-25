Realme X3 Series, Realme Buds Q Launch Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream

Realme is going to launch some new products for its Indian consumers today. The company will be launching the Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 smartphones as well as a new pair affordable of true wireless earphones called Realme Buds Q. The launch event is going to be online-only and is scheduled to begin at 12.30PM IST.

The new Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched earlier this year in Europe while the Buds Q were launched in China. The Realme X3 is going to be a completely new handset. The company will host the launch event on its official YouTube channel or you could directly watch live stream below:

REALME X3 SUPERZOOM SPECIFICATIONS

We already know the specification of the X3 SuperZoom so expect a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, this will be an LCD panel and not an AMOLED panel. The handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC along with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. There is a quad rear camera setup highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel sensor and periscope-style lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. There will be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 2-megapixel macro camera as well. At the front there will be a dual selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. The handset is also going to pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge.

REALME X3 SUPERZOOM EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS

The Realme X3 is expected to come with a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a hole punch for the front camera. It is expected to be powered by the same Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It is also expected to feature a quad rear camera setup but the primary sensor could be a 48-megapixel along with an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The front camera is also expected to have a dual setup but with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The battery could be smaller on this device, rated at 4,100mAh.

REALME BUDS Q FEATURES

As we mentioned, the Realme Buds Q have already launched in China and the company has also published a dedicated page on its India website. The Buds Q look similar to Xiaomi’s Redmi Earbuds S. They are claimed to offer a battery life of 4.5 hours and a total of 20-hours with the case.

They also include 10mm large boost bass drivers and will be IPX4 water and dust resistant. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5 and a microUSB port to charge the case. The earbuds will also come with touch controls to control music and attend calls as well as a Gaming Mode that offers 119 milliseconds of Super Low Latency.

