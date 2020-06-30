Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3 Sale Today in India at 12PM: Price, Specifications and More

Realme's latest smartphone offerings, the Realme X3 SuperZoom and the Realme X3 will be going on their first sale today in India. Announced last week, the new Realme X3 series aims to offer the best experience if you are looking for a powerful smartphone under a budget of Rs 35,000. Both the phones are powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, a move that has allowed Realme to put a slightly affordable price tag for these phones.

REALME X3 SUPERZOOM SPECIFICATIONS

The X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) ‘Ultra Smooth’ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, this will be an LCD panel and not an AMOLED panel. It offers a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

There is a quad rear camera setup highlighted by a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 lens along with an 8-megapixel sensor and a periscope-style lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 2-megapixel macro camera as well. The main camera also comes with a preloaded Starry Mode for astrophotography. At the front, there is a dual selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The handset also packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge.

Rest of the features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It will be offered in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colour options.

REALME X3 SPECIFICATIONS

The Realme X3 is very similar featuring the same 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. This one is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

There is a similar quad rear camera as the X3 SuperZoom setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 lens along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 2-megapixel macro camera. Instead of the periscope camera, this one features a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 aperture telephoto lens with support for 2x optical zoom. At the front, there is a dual selfie camera setup with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

All of the other features including the battery, connectivity and audio technologies are the same as the X3 SuperZoom. So basically the only compromise are the cameras and lower memory and storage options.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY



The Realme X3 is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 25,999. The Realme X3 SuperZoom on the other hand is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs 32,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. The flash sale for both the smartphones is scheduled for 12PM IST on Flipkart and Realme.com.