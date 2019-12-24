Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Tech
1-min read

Realme X50 5G Launching on 7 January: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

The Realme X50 5G will be the company's first 5G enabled smartphone for the masses.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
Realme X50 5G Launching on 7 January: Here's Everything We Know So Far
The Realme X50 5G will be the company's first 5G enabled smartphone for the masses.

Realme is expected to bring a new flagship really soon. While we have heard some rumours around the Realme X50, we now have a confirmation on the launch date. The company has confirmed on its Weibo account that the phone will be unveiled on 7 January 7 in Beijing, China.

The company has teased some of the upcoming features of the handset, and the biggest one is that it will support 5G connectivity. The teaser poster of the phone also confirms that Realme will yet again go after the Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi K30 series as it will also come with a punch-hole display housing dual-selfie cameras.

Other expected features include dual-channel Wi-Fi and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC at the heart of the device. Also expect a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor similar to the Realme X2 Pro. It will also feature VOOC 4.0 fast charging which is said to offer 0 to 70 percent charge in just 30 minutes. The handset is also expected to incorporate a ‘five-dimensional ice-cooled’ heat dissipation system that will help in cooling 100 percent of heating sources inside the phone.

The latest Weibo post from the company also suggests that we might see a second handset launch alongside the X50 5G. There is a possibility that a ‘Lite’ version of the phone will also be announced, although there is no confirmation on that.

