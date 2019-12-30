Realme X50 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of January 7 Release

The specifications of Realme’s upcoming phone the X50 5G have been revealed in a post on social networking site Weibo, according to a report. The company is slated to unveil the smartphone on January 7. The phone, which is powered by the Snapdragon 765G Soc will include a 6.67-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is going to house a dual selfie camera, along with a battery life that can last the user up to two days. As per the leaked information, the dual selfie camera will feature, one Samsung GD1 8-megapixel sensor, while the second one would be an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper.

The rear camera will include a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixels ultrawide camera, a 13-megapixel camera offering 5x hybrid optical zoom and a 2-megapixel super macro unit. The phone’s battery, which is also being considered as one of the most beneficial aspects of the phone, will be 4,500 mAh, along with 30W fast charging via Type-C.

As per the leak, the upcoming smartphone may weigh 185 grams and have a thickness of 8.7 mm. It will be protected by a Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back as well. It will also sport a metal frame and strangely there is a mention of a polycarbonate body, which contradicts the Gorilla Glass 5 protection at the back. In terms of connectivity, Realme’s upcoming offering will support 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, USB-C; 3.5mm audio jack, Dual-frequency GPS.

