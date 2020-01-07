Take the pledge to vote

Realme X50 5G With Snapdragon 765G, Realme UI, 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Goes Official

The new Realme X50 5G is the first 5G equipped handset from the company.

Updated:January 7, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
The Realme X50 5G has officially been launched in China. After numerous leaks and teasers, the handset is now officially the first 5G handset from the company. The smartphone is powered by the new Snapdragon 765G SoC and also runs on the newly announced Realme UI based on Android 10. This one also gets two special Master Editions and this time, Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa has taken inspiration from ‘dots and lines' with the two variants coming in Black and Gold patterns.

The handset features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) LCD hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 90.4 percent screen ratio, and Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It will be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Notably, there is no microSD card slot for storage expansion.

At the back there is a quad camera setup including a 64-megapixel 1/1.72-inch Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens. There is a secondary 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.5 aperture telephoto lens offering 20x hybrid zoom, an 8-megapixel tertiary camera with 119-degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The pill-shaped cutout at the front houses two selfies cameras, a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixxel camera with f/2.2 aperture and 105 degree ultra-wide angle lens.

Rest of the features include a 4,300mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge support that can charge the phone to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. You also get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA), NFC and dual-frequency GPS. The handset will be offered in two colour options- Polar White and Glacier Blue. The handset is expected to go on sale from January 9 in China.

Pricing starts at CNY 2,499 (Rs 26,000 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and CNY 2,999 (Rs 31,000 approx) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The Master Edition of the handset is priced at CNY 3,099 (Rs 32,000 spprox).

