Realme X50 Battery Could Last for More Than Two Days

Realme’s upcoming smartphone, which is going to be their first 5G handset, will be offering a claimed battery life of 2 days. As per a report, Realme China’s product manager, Wang Wei Derek has posted a screenshot on Weibo from the Realme X50 5G with the text reading “After one day of use." The screenshot showed the phone was left with 62 percent battery which essentially means that it should go on to last for at least two days. Of course, this is just an early assumption and real-life usage results could vary.

We've seen the company tease certain features of the upcoming handset. The Realme X50 will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The chipset was announced at the recently held Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit. This chipset comes with 5G support on-board via an integrated modem.

There is a possibility that Qualcomm’s new 7-series chipset is going to be power efficient. It makes use of the 7nm process which should help it in this regard. By the looks of the phone in a teaser poster, the Realme X50 is likely to have a quad-camera setup on the back. The upcoming smartphone may also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 6.6-inch LCD display and VOOC 3.0 charging support. The Chinese tech company will be unveiling the upcoming Realme X50 on January 7, 2020.

