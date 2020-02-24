Realme X50 Pro 5G Goes on Sale From Rs 37,999 And is The First 5G Phone in India

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has pipped rival Chinese smartphone brand iQOO to become the first to launch a 5G ready smartphone in India. That may not really matter because 5G networks are not exactly on the radar at the moment in our country, and we won’t be experiencing the goodness of 5G anytime soon. However, for all intents and purposes, the X50 Pro 5G is Realme’s most expensive Android phone yet. Prices for this start at Rs 37, 999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. You can also choose from the mid-range spec that offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 39,999 or the fully loaded 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option for Rs 44,999.

The 5G connectivity is also because the Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It is also the first phone in India with the more efficient LPDDR5 RAM as well as WiFi 6 standard. Realme says that LPDDR5 RAM is 29% faster and consumes 14% lesser power compared with the LPDDR4X RAM modules. The 4,200mAh battery gets the 65w fast charging, which Realme calls Super Dart and says it is the world’s fastest smartphone charging product. A fully discharged battery can be fully charged in 30 minutes.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G also has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz display. This display supports HDR10+ and DCI-P3 standards. The quad camera setup at the back, which Realme calls Hawk Eye, includes the main 64-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel zoom lens that enables 20x zoom and an 8-megapixel wide sensor. At the front is the combination of a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera. The Realme X50 Pro 5G will be available in two colour options—rather innovatively named Moss Green and Rust Red. This goes on sale later today, at 6pm on February 24 on Flipkart and Realme.com.

