Realme X50 Pro 5G: Here's What We Know So Far About Realme's Upcoming Flagship

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is set to be launched globally, during the company's first ever presentation at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Realme, which is still relatively new to the smartphone world, is set to launch its latest flagship on February 24 in a bid to step beyond its overall image of being a budget smartphone maker. While the device's launch has been officially confirmed by Realme itself on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, we now have a near complete set of specifications about the phone, thanks to Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase posting a screenshot detailing all the specifications of the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

Specifications

According to his post, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with its 5G modem to offer the latest generation of connectivity. This will be accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage, all of which falls in line with general expectations from a flagship smartphone. The smartphone runs on Android 10, and comes with Realme's own Realme UI custom interface on top. This will be complemented by a full HD+ display panel, which in turn will feature a punch-hole layout for accommodating the front camera setup. A separate teaser snapshot of the phone, posted by Realme, shows the silhouette of two lenses embedded in the display, which further suggests that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will get a dual front camera embedded in the punch hole of the display.

Apart from this, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is also expected to get dual SIM support. However, key details such as display size, battery capacity and memory card slot information still remain amiss. Given the trend among Chinese OEMs and fellow brand Oppo's work with fast charging technologies, Realme is also likely to lend the Realme X50 Pro 5G some fast charging credentials, and hopefully also include a fast charger in the box. Additionally, it is almost certain to feature an under display fingerprint sensor, which is pretty much standard in premium phones nowadays.

India launch and pricing

These are yet again two areas where information is not quite concrete. However, given Realme's focus on India, it is possible that the brand does bring the Realme X50 Pro 5G to India in a bid to build its equity in the premium segment, before 5G smartphones become mainstream in India. Realme's only foray into the market segment above Rs 25,000 has been the Realme X2 Pro, priced at Rs 33,999 in India. However, if the Realme X50 Pro is launched in India, it is likely to exceed this pricing. Most speculative listings across the internet suggest that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will cost close to Rs 50,000 in India, although this is purely speculative, and the actual pricing is almost certain to vary.

At such a price point, it will be interesting to see if Realme manages to find takers for its premium flagship smartphone in a value conscious market such as India. Fellow Chinese OEM and rival Xiaomi saw plenty of backlash when it launched its premium Redmi smartphone, the Redmi K20 Pro, in India at a higher price than what was expected. With such incidents in place, it will be interesting to see if Realme sticks to its key market segment, or goes after the likes of Samsung and OnePlus with the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

